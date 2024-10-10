A photo of Ratan Tata is going viral on the internet in which he can be seen kneeling for a group photo with MBA graduates.

The nation mourns the passing of Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, who took his last breath on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His legacy as a visionary leader and industrial giant has significantly influenced India's contemporary business environment. Tributes have flooded in from around the globe, honouring his contributions and humble nature.

One tribute, in particular, gained significant attention and went viral. A LinkedIn post by Tony Sebastian, a TAS 2012 alumnus, shared a heartfelt memory of his interaction with Ratan Tata during Tata's last days as chairman of the group. The post included a photo of Tata kneeling in the front row of a group picture with MBA graduates, highlighting the humility and grace that characterised his life.

In his post, Sebastian emphasised the importance of the moment, stating, “This picture is a paradox. It displays many smiling faces, yet the main subject of the photograph is absent. The image does not reveal the chair that was originally the focus of the frame, nor does it explain how the chair was removed. This moment remains etched in the memory of everyone who witnessed it…”

He continued to share how, after a session with 52 newly graduated MBAs, Tata entered the room where a group photo was arranged with a chair placed at the center for him. Instead of taking a seat, Tata chose to remove the chair from the frame and knelt in the front row with the graduates. Despite the collective protest of "Sir, sir… no sir" from the 52 graduates, Tata simply smiled, waved, and knelt down.

Sebastian noted that this simple yet meaningful gesture perfectly represented why those who worked under Tata's leadership were so dedicated and sincere. It was a moment that captured Tata's philosophy of humility and his commitment to treating everyone as equals.

Soon after it was posted, it quickly went viral and attracted attention on LinkedIn, with numerous users commenting. One user said, “This is why he will always be remembered—such humility in a world of egos.” Another added, “Tata’s leadership wasn’t just about business, but about people. He led by example.”