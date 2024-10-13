While condolences to Ratan Tata's family are still pouring in, here is a throwback to his meeting with Indian javelin star and Olympian Neeraj Chopra.

Leading industrialist, philanthropist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata breathed his last on Wednesday, i.e., October 9, in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after battling with a prolonged illness.

The world is mourning Tata's unfortunate demise who has left behind a cherishable legacy of compassion, philanthropy, and innovation. While condolences to the industrialist's family are still pouring in, here is a throwback to his meeting with Indian javelin star and Olympian Neeraj Chopra.

Months before the sad death of Tata, Chopra met with him and expressed his gratitude over the same.

"Grateful for the opportunity to meet Mr. Ratan Tata sir, a true visionary and source of inspiration", he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Ratan Tata's last rites were performed with full state honours at Worli crematorium, Mumbai, with veterans from all walks of life arriving to pay an emotional tribute to him.

Known for his compassion and business acumen, Ratan Tata touched millions of lives throughout his illustrative career. Being at the forefront of philanthropy, he donated approximately Rs 1.2 billion dollars (around Rs 9,000 crores) to social welfare and charitable causes.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ratan Tata donated a mind-boggling Rs 500 crores to assist those in need.

On the work front, he is recongnised as the man who took Tata Group to new heights, as a result of which, the company is now valued at Rs 403 billion dollars (more than Rs 33.7 trillion).