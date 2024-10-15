Narayana Murthy reflects on the compassionate leadership and lasting legacy of Ratan Tata following his recent passing.

The recent death of Ratan Tata, a respected industrialist and philanthropist, has stirred deep thoughts about his life and the leadership qualities he demonstrated. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy shared his memories of Tata in an interview with India Today, reflecting on the significant impact Tata made not only in business but also on society and personal values. Murthy described him as a person who embodied compassion and humility, always caring for the underprivileged and his employees.

Murthy recalled how Tata's initiatives, such as the launch of the Tata Nano, aimed to bring affordable cars to the common people, showing his patriotic spirit and belief that Indians could manufacture their own vehicles. This ambition reflected Tata’s dedication to serving the community and promoting self-reliance in the country.

Murthy shared a touching story from 1999 when he introduced his daughter to Ratan Tata. A scheduled one-hour meeting extended to three hours, during which Tata shared important lessons on leadership. He spoke about making tough decisions while still being compassionate towards those who are less fortunate. Murthy said it was a memorable lesson not only for his daughter but for him and his wife Sudha as well, demonstrating Tata's natural ability to inspire others.

Murthy also recounted an incident involving J.R.D. Tata, Ratan's predecessor and a significant figure in his own right. J.R.D. once noticed Sudha Murty waiting for a taxi in the dark and advised Murthy not to let his wife wait alone in such conditions again. This incident highlighted the Tata culture of kindness and respect for everyone, regardless of their status.

Ratan Tata's idea of "compassionate capitalism" resonated deeply with Murthy, who explained that Tata combined the heart of socialism with the mind of capitalism. He recalled how Tata ensured job security for his employees during difficult times, such as the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Tata believed that economic progress could only be achieved when all sections of society benefit.

Ratan Tata's legacy is defined by his humility and kindness. Even with his influential position, he remained approachable and down-to-earth. Murthy remembered inviting Tata to the inauguration of the Akshaya Patra kitchen, an initiative started by Sudha Murty. Tata's willingness to interact with everyone, from high-ranking officials to ordinary citizens, showed his commitment to serving the community.