When Isha Ambani opened up about conceiving twins through IVF: 'It’s a difficult process'

Isha Ambani, heiress to Reliance Industries, once opened up about her experience with IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) to conceive her twins. Isha and her husband, Anand Piramal, are parents to beautiful twins, Aadiya Shakti and Krishna, but the journey wasn’t easy. Isha described the process as difficult and physically exhausting. She aims to help dispel the taboo around the subject.

Isha Ambani on having twins through IVF

Emphasising the importance of normalising IVF, Isha expressed, “I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted.”

“If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier,” she added.

Nita Ambani's IVF journey

Nita Ambani has previously spoken about her experience with IVF, recalling the moment a doctor told her she would never be able to conceive. "At the age of 23, I was shattered when I was told I would never be able to give birth. However, with the help of Dr Firuza Parikh, who is one of my closest friends, I was able to conceive my twins, Isha and Akash!" she shared in an interview a few years ago.

Isha Ambani's marriage

Isha ​​Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, and they have twins, a daughter and a son. The couple wed on December 12, 2018, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by numerous high-profile guests from various fields.

