Diwali 2025: When is Deepawali - October 20 or 21? Know date, rituals, significance and more

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Lawyer tries to throw object at CJI BR Gavai during SC proceedings, shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

Little Pepe Price Prediction: Here’s How Rich You Could Get if LILPEPE Repeats Solana’s (SOL) 2021 Bull Surge

Ozak AI Presale Becomes One of 2025’s Most Talked-About Opportunities

How to use an NPS Calculator to plan your retirement savings?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Looks Promising in Q4 2025, But Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech Keeps it Ahead

Former West Indies World Cup winner Bernard Julien passes away at 75

Bihar Election 2025 Date Announcement Today: Check when, where and how to watch EC press conference

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix,

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to challenge India, China?

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Diwali 2025: When is Deepawali - October 20 or 21? Know date, rituals, significance and more

Diwali 2025 falls between October 20 and 21 due to overlapping lunar timings. Explore city-wise celebrations, which signify Diwali devotion, unity, and the triumph of light.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Diwali 2025: When is Deepawali - October 20 or 21? Know date, rituals, significance and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India’s most beautiful and awaited celebrations. Every year, people decorate their homes with lamps, lights, and rangolis, share sweets with loved ones, and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for peace and prosperity.

But in 2025, a question arises: when will Diwali fall on October 20 or October 21? It has created confusion among devotees across India. According to astrologers, this year’s uncertainty is not a coincidence but the result of a rare cosmic alignment.

Why the confusion about the date?

Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya, the new moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 pm on October 20 and ends at 5:54 pm on October 21. Since it spans two days, different cities may observe Diwali on different dates depending on their local sunset timings.

Which city should celebrate when?

The correct Diwali date for each region depends mainly on when the sun sets.

Cities where the sunset occurs after 5:30 pm should celebrate Diwali on October 20, while

Cities where the sunset occurs before 5:30 pm should celebrate on October 21.

Diwali 2025 puja muhurat according to Drik Panchang

As per the Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja is ideally performed on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 07:08 pm to 08:18 pm

Duration: 1 hour 11 minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 05:46 pm to 08:18 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:08 PM to 09:03 PM

These timings are considered most auspicious for performing Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja, lighting diyas, and offering prayers for wealth, happiness, and protection from negativity.

ALSO READ: Gemini AI prompt: Google India reveals THIS quick trick to create stunning Diwali 2025 invitations

Rituals and Significance

Diwali is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The day marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, and it also honours Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolises fortune and purity.

Devotees clean and decorate their homes, prepare traditional sweets, and light diyas to welcome positive energy. It’s also a time for families to come together and begin anew with hope and faith.

ALSO READ: Diwali, Chhath Puja 2025: Check history, dates, significance and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In
Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'
Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'
Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi on...; What's on agenda?
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE