Diwali 2025: When is Deepawali - October 20 or 21? Know date, rituals, significance and more

Diwali 2025 falls between October 20 and 21 due to overlapping lunar timings. Explore city-wise celebrations, which signify Diwali devotion, unity, and the triumph of light.
Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India’s most beautiful and awaited celebrations. Every year, people decorate their homes with lamps, lights, and rangolis, share sweets with loved ones, and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for peace and prosperity.
But in 2025, a question arises: when will Diwali fall on October 20 or October 21? It has created confusion among devotees across India. According to astrologers, this year’s uncertainty is not a coincidence but the result of a rare cosmic alignment.
Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya, the new moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 pm on October 20 and ends at 5:54 pm on October 21. Since it spans two days, different cities may observe Diwali on different dates depending on their local sunset timings.
The correct Diwali date for each region depends mainly on when the sun sets.
Cities where the sunset occurs after 5:30 pm should celebrate Diwali on October 20, while
Cities where the sunset occurs before 5:30 pm should celebrate on October 21.
As per the Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja is ideally performed on Monday, October 20, 2025.
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 07:08 pm to 08:18 pm
Duration: 1 hour 11 minutes
Pradosh Kaal: 05:46 pm to 08:18 pm
Vrishabha Kaal: 07:08 PM to 09:03 PM
These timings are considered most auspicious for performing Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja, lighting diyas, and offering prayers for wealth, happiness, and protection from negativity.
Diwali is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The day marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, and it also honours Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolises fortune and purity.
Devotees clean and decorate their homes, prepare traditional sweets, and light diyas to welcome positive energy. It’s also a time for families to come together and begin anew with hope and faith.
