FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has most adorable nickname for her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, calls her...

Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 worst core exercises, the last one might make your waist look bigger

Tata vs Ambani in Quick Commerce: Who will win, which companies are challenging them?

US President Donald Trump to visit Japan for three-day trip on..., set to meet PM Takaichi, Emperor Naruhito, what's on agenda?

Asia Cup trophy row: Ahead of November's ICC meeting, Mohsin Naqvi sends out stern message to BCCI, calls out 'petty politics aimed to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

Ozak AI Hits $4M at $0.012: The Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity of 2025?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeViral

VIRAL

When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more

Bhai Dooj, which marks the final day of the 5-day Diwali festivities, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, also known as Yama Dwitiya, sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and longevity.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 03:36 PM IST

When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bhai Dooj, which marks the final day of the 5-day Diwali festivities, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, also known as Yama Dwitiya, sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and longevity. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters, marking a loving conclusion. 

Bhai Dooj 2025: Date and Muhurat

The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya (2nd) Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu month of Kartik. For 2025, the tithi begins on October 22 at 8:16 p.m. and concludes on October 23 at 10:46 p.m. Moreover, the most auspicious timing this year falls during the Aprahna (afternoon), which is between 1:13 p.m. and 3:28 p.m. on October 23. 

Bhai Dooj: Significance

The festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers -- the sisters' care and concern for their brothers and the brothers' promise of protecting their sisters. In addition, sisters apply Tilak on their brothers' foreheads, symbolising their wish for their brothers' long and healthy life. 

Bhai Dooj: Folklore and Legends 

Yama (God of death) and Yamuna 

Yamuna welcomed her brother, Yama, applied a Tilak on his forehead, and fed him sweets. Moved by her love, Lord Yama granted that any brother who receives his sister's Tilak on this day will enjoy a long and healthy life. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his ex Raveena Tandon: 'Everybody knew...'
Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his...
Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84
Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84
Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BCCI planning now?
Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BC
Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Operation Sindoor; honours with 15 Vir, 16 Shaurya Chakras
Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Op
DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck
DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE