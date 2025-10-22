When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more

Bhai Dooj, which marks the final day of the 5-day Diwali festivities, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, also known as Yama Dwitiya, sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and longevity.

Bhai Dooj, which marks the final day of the 5-day Diwali festivities, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, also known as Yama Dwitiya, sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and longevity. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters, marking a loving conclusion.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Date and Muhurat

The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya (2nd) Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu month of Kartik. For 2025, the tithi begins on October 22 at 8:16 p.m. and concludes on October 23 at 10:46 p.m. Moreover, the most auspicious timing this year falls during the Aprahna (afternoon), which is between 1:13 p.m. and 3:28 p.m. on October 23.

Bhai Dooj: Significance

The festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers -- the sisters' care and concern for their brothers and the brothers' promise of protecting their sisters. In addition, sisters apply Tilak on their brothers' foreheads, symbolising their wish for their brothers' long and healthy life.

Bhai Dooj: Folklore and Legends

Yama (God of death) and Yamuna

Yamuna welcomed her brother, Yama, applied a Tilak on his forehead, and fed him sweets. Moved by her love, Lord Yama granted that any brother who receives his sister's Tilak on this day will enjoy a long and healthy life.