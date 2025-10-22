Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities
Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut
Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity
When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has most adorable nickname for her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, calls her...
Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 worst core exercises, the last one might make your waist look bigger
Tata vs Ambani in Quick Commerce: Who will win, which companies are challenging them?
US President Donald Trump to visit Japan for three-day trip on..., set to meet PM Takaichi, Emperor Naruhito, what's on agenda?
Asia Cup trophy row: Ahead of November's ICC meeting, Mohsin Naqvi sends out stern message to BCCI, calls out 'petty politics aimed to...'
VIRAL
Bhai Dooj, which marks the final day of the 5-day Diwali festivities, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, also known as Yama Dwitiya, sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and longevity.
Bhai Dooj, which marks the final day of the 5-day Diwali festivities, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, also known as Yama Dwitiya, sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and longevity. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters, marking a loving conclusion.
The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya (2nd) Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu month of Kartik. For 2025, the tithi begins on October 22 at 8:16 p.m. and concludes on October 23 at 10:46 p.m. Moreover, the most auspicious timing this year falls during the Aprahna (afternoon), which is between 1:13 p.m. and 3:28 p.m. on October 23.
The festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers -- the sisters' care and concern for their brothers and the brothers' promise of protecting their sisters. In addition, sisters apply Tilak on their brothers' foreheads, symbolising their wish for their brothers' long and healthy life.
Yama (God of death) and Yamuna
Yamuna welcomed her brother, Yama, applied a Tilak on his forehead, and fed him sweets. Moved by her love, Lord Yama granted that any brother who receives his sister's Tilak on this day will enjoy a long and healthy life.