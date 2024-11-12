IPS officer Manoj Sharma and actor Vikrant Massey recently appeared as guests on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Amitabh felt a sense of gratitude after knowing Manoj's challenges as a policeman.

Manoj Sharma cracked the UPSC and became an IPS officer despite failing in class 12. His inspiring story documented in the movie 12th Fail with actor Vikrant Massey playing his role, has been highly appreciated. Recently, the IPS officer and the actor appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Manoj opened up on the challenges of a police officer revealing that he has not celebrated a single Diwali to date.

In the episode, Manoj shared insight into the life of a policeman saying, “Sir policewala koi tyohaar nahi mana pata. Till date, I haven’t celebrated a single Diwali. Once you wear khakhee then you don’t have a religion or caste, you dedicate your whole life to the country as a policeman.” He added that they don’t have any fixed shifts either, as sometimes they work for an entire day and sometimes even for three days straight.

Further, Manoj explained that policemen are social changers. They are expected to protect the citizens at the time of the festival. His challenges made Amitabh emotional and he folded his hand in gratitude. "Today, not just in front of you but even to all the Police officers of the country, I fold my hands and thank them from the bottom of my heart,” the megastar said.

In the same episode, Vikrant had his fan moment with Amitabh as he expressed his excitement on meeting the megastar for the first time in 20 years of his career. “Sitting on this hot seat and meeting you in person is a huge moment for me. I’ve worked in cinema for 12-13 years and spent 8 years in television. In my nearly 20-year career, this is the first time I’ve had the chance to meet you in person,” he said. Amitabh reciprocated with the same warmth and heaped praises on his work.

Meanwhile, IPS Manoj Sharma is currently serving as an Inspector General of Police in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the Maharashtra cadre. Vikrant, on the other hand, is currently promoting his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report.