A video of a bride and groom is doing rounds on social media wherein they paused their wedding for a while just to cheer Virat Kohli during the recent India vs Pakistan game. Check out netizens' reaction to the viral video.

It is said that cricket in India is treated as a religion. A video of a bride and groom is doing rounds on social media wherein they paused their wedding just to cheer Virat Kohli during the high-voltage game between India and Pakistan. In the game, Kohli played a match-winning innings and hammered an unbeaten century against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the viral video, the match is being telecast on a large screen at the wedding venue while the guests and the cricket-loving bride and groom are enjoying the game. As Kohli smashed the winning runs, also completing his century, everyone is seen cheering out loud and clapping on the victorious moment.

एक शादी हो रही थी, दूल्हा दुल्हन स्टेज पर थे तभी भारत पाकिस्तान के मैच में विराट कोहली की सेंचुरी वाला रोमांचक मोड़ आया, फिर क्या था, शादी रोक दी गई, शादी में लगी स्क्रीन इंटरनेट से कनेक्ट की गई, फिर दूल्हा दुल्हन और सभी मेहमानों ने बैठकर इत्मीनान से विराट कोहली की सेंचुरी और… pic.twitter.com/VfzRuuJYEx — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) February 24, 2025

The video was shared by an X user named Jaiky Yadav, who along with the clip wrote, ''A wedding was going on, the bride and groom were on the stage, then there was an exciting turn in the match between India and Pakistan with Virat Kohli scoring a century, then what happened, The wedding was stopped, the screen at the wedding was connected to the internet, Then the bride and groom and all the guests sat down and leisurely enjoyed Virat Kohli's century and India's victory. Friend, if anyone asks, tell them that In India, cricket is not a game but an emotion.''

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the video went viral, social media user were quick enough to share their views on the clip of a cricket-loving couple. One user wrote, ''Truly, cricket in India is not just a game, but a passion, a festival! Wedding, puja, office, school, everything can be stopped, but if Virat Kohli is close to a century or India is about to win the match, then that's it. The whole atmosphere becomes cricket-like! Such scenes are often seen during the World Cup. When people leave the DJ at the wedding and start watching the match on the big screen and yes, if India wins, then the dance at the wedding becomes even more intense!''

''The bride and groom told the Pandit ji that first Kohli is going to have doubts that India is going to win and then they will take rounds,'' wrote another.

For those late to the story, Rohit Sharma-led Team India decimated Pakistan by six runs with the help of a power-packed knock by Virat Kohli. The Men in Blue will next face Blackcaps on Sunday, March 2.