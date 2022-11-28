WhatsApp denies massive data leak, Twitter floods with hilarious memes

After a cyber security-focused publication, CyberNews revealed that the data of 485 million WhatsApp users has been leaked on Saturday, Meta-owned instant messaging service, WhatsApp, denied the allegations.
A WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement that the data breach report was “based on unsubstantiated screenshots," and that the company had “no evidence of a ‘data leak’."
Of these 500 million, nearly 6.2 million phone numbers belonged to users located in India. Following the report, Jurgita Lapienytė, chief editor of CyberNews, tweeted that there was no evidence of a hack. “There’s no evidence WhatsApp has been hacked. The leak might be a scrape but that doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous for the affected users," she wrote.
After the news started floating, people flooded Twitter with the funniest memes.
Me: Send nudes
GF: Come on #Snapchat
Whatsapp Hackers be like:
#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/8ehY2t1rIR — Baa Familia (@BaaOfKyunki) November 28, 2022
#WhatsApp after Millions of user data gets leaked pic.twitter.com/ufBALQmVmg— Shardings (@shardingsmeet) November 28, 2022
Indians to #WhatsApp, after their Data was leaked... pic.twitter.com/7x5QTwhSCX — Daactr साहब (@Doctr_Dj) November 28, 2022
#WhatsAppDown #CyberMonday2022 #snapchatsupport
Cyber Hackers after Hacking #Whatsapp data of over 500 million users be like:- pic.twitter.com/0zDYKUlQPR — Jasmeen Kaur (@JasmeenIndian) November 28, 2022
Me checking every second if #WhatsApp is still in my phone .... pic.twitter.com/FYFW8ZYJqy — Shant (@move123456789) November 28, 2022
#WhatsApp #Hacked
500 Millions of Whatsapp user data gets leaked
But Nibbas,Nibbis.. u don't worry..u ppl r safe pic.twitter.com/95O4ygFW38— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 28, 2022
#WhatsAppDown #CyberMonday2022 #snapchatsupport
