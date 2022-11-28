Search icon
WhatsApp denies massive data leak, Twitter floods with hilarious memes

Twitter is flooding with funny memes after reports of massive WhatsApp data leak started floating.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Funny meme flood Twitter after WhatsApp data leak came to light | Photo: Pixabay

After a cyber security-focused publication, CyberNews revealed that the data of 485 million WhatsApp users has been leaked on Saturday, Meta-owned instant messaging service, WhatsApp, denied the allegations.  

A WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement that the data breach report was “based on unsubstantiated screenshots," and that the company had “no evidence of a ‘data leak’."

Of these 500 million, nearly 6.2 million phone numbers belonged to users located in India. Following the report, Jurgita Lapienytė, chief editor of CyberNews, tweeted that there was no evidence of a hack. “There’s no evidence WhatsApp has been hacked. The leak might be a scrape but that doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous for the affected users," she wrote.

Read: WhatsApp responds to report of a massive data leak, here's what messaging app said

After the news started floating, people flooded Twitter with the funniest memes. Check here some of the hilarious Twitter memes:

 

