WhatsApp will soon stop working on iPhones running iOS 15.1 or earlier, urging users to update their devices for continued support and new security features.

In recent months, WhatsApp has rolled out several new updates to improve user privacy and safety. These updates are designed to give users more control over their chats and protect them from spam, scams, and unwanted interruptions.

One of the main changes is the addition of extra privacy layers. These new features make it harder for others to copy text, photos, or videos from chats and groups, which can help protect sensitive information. WhatsApp has also made the Chat Lock feature better than before. Now, you can lock specific conversations using a password, your fingerprint, or Face ID, adding an extra layer of security to your most private chats.

Another useful feature that many users will appreciate is called Silence Unknown Callers. As the name suggests, it blocks or silences calls from people not saved in your contacts. This helps stop spam or scam calls from reaching you and keeps your WhatsApp experience more peaceful.

To make privacy even simpler, WhatsApp introduced Privacy Checkup, a built-in guide within the app. This feature helps you quickly review and change your privacy settings based on your needs, without having to dig through the settings menu.

However, not everyone will be able to enjoy these new updates. Some older smartphones, especially iPhones still using iOS 15 or earlier, may not support these latest features. As iOS 15 is now considered outdated, being three generations behind the current version, these phones lack the power and updated security systems needed for the newest WhatsApp tools.

If you’re using an old iPhone and want to continue using WhatsApp without any trouble, it might be time to consider an upgrade. Newer models like the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 are recommended for the best performance and full access to WhatsApp’s latest privacy features.