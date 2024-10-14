As WhatsApp continues to roll out these features, users can expect a more engaging and efficient messaging experience that caters to their needs in today's fast-paced digital world.

WhatsApp has recently rolled out two exciting features: Imagine and Call Links, enhancing user interaction and connectivity within the app.



Imagine Feature



The Imagine feature allows users to generate AI-created images directly within their chats. By simply typing a text prompt, users can create personalized images based on their descriptions. For instance, if you enter "a sunset over the mountains," the AI will generate an image that matches your request. This feature is accessible via the attachment menu in both individual and group chats, streamlining the process of creating and sharing images without needing to switch tabs.



Additionally, users can animate their generated images, adding a dynamic touch to their creations. The integration of this feature not only enhances creativity but also makes it easier for users to express themselves visually, whether for fun or special occasions.



Call Links Feature

In tandem with the Imagine feature, WhatsApp has introduced Call Links, which simplifies the process of initiating voice or video calls. Users can generate a call link directly from the chat interface by tapping on the attachment icon and selecting the call link option. This eliminates the need to navigate to a different tab to create a link, making it more convenient for users to connect with friends and family.



Both features are part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience through innovative technology. While the Imagine feature encourages creativity and visual expression, Call Links streamline communication, making it easier than ever to reach out to loved ones.

