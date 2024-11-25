The outage has affected both personal and business accounts, preventing users from sending messages or connecting through WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp users across the globe are facing disruptions, with many unable to access the messaging app’s web version. The outage has affected both personal and business accounts, preventing users from sending messages or connecting through WhatsApp Web. This has led to frustration and a wave of complaints on social media platforms.

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, has not yet issued an official statement explaining the cause of the problem.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks online service issues, showed that around 57% of users have reported problems with WhatsApp Web. Additionally, 35% of users have experienced issues on the app itself.

Many users have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their concerns. Complaints highlight the inconvenience caused by the disruption, particularly for those relying on the platform for business communication.

Whatsapp Web is down on a monday morning? pic.twitter.com/O5xLzP8aEB November 25, 2024

As WhatsApp remains one of the most widely used messaging services, the outage has sparked widespread attention. Users are eagerly waiting for Meta to resolve the issue and provide an explanation.

For now, millions of users are left without full access to the app, highlighting the impact of such outages on digital communication.