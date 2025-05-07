The message, which has been circulating on social media, tells people to keep Rs 50,000 in cash, stockpile medicines, and fill up fuel tanks.

A fake WhatsApp message telling people to stock up on cash, fuel, and essential supplies has been spreading online, causing panic. The message claims that a crisis will soon lead to shortages of goods and urges people to withdraw large sums of money and buy necessities in bulk. However, the Indian government has clarified that the message is false and asked people to ignore it.

The message, which has been circulating on social media, tells people to keep Rs 50,000 in cash, stockpile medicines, and fill up fuel tanks. This has caused unnecessary worry among citizens. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) quickly issued a statement confirming that there is no need for such actions. The government reassured the public that there is no crisis and that they should rely on official sources for information.

The advisory comes in the wake of heightened national sensitivity following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The attack has raised tensions and put the country on high alert. In response, India carried out missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday. These attacks targeted the terror headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, successfully destroying the facilities. This operation was hailed as highly successful, serving as retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre.

This incident shows how quickly fake news can spread, especially on platforms like WhatsApp. Similar fake messages have caused panic in the past, especially during times of uncertainty, like political tensions or natural disasters. False claims like these can lead to irrational behavior, such as hoarding goods.

The government has not issued any such advisory



Fact-checking organizations like the Press Information Bureau (PIB) have worked to clear up the confusion. They remind people to verify any information before sharing it. Authorities have warned that spreading fake information, particularly during sensitive times like this, is not just irresponsible but may also violate Indian cyber laws, potentially leading to legal consequences.

