What will Sunjay Kapur's children Samaira and Kiaan inherit from his Rs 30000 crore empire? Karisma Kapoor already has ownership of...

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur, tragically died on June 12 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in the UK. Sunjay Kapur's unexpected death came as a shock to not only his family, but it also created a crisis of succession at his company, Sona Comstar, one of the world's leading auto component manufacturers. Sunjay Kapur took over the company in 2015, after the death of his father, Dr Surinder Kapur.

What was Sunjay Kapur's business?

As per a report in Bloomberg, Sona Comstar has a market cap of Rs 31000 crore (close to $4 billion). After Sunjay Kapur's death, the company's shares fell by 7%, especially due to the lack of clarity over succession. Sona Comstar, at the time, had also issued a statement saying, "His vision, values, and dedication to excellence have left a lasting legacy for the company. We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honour his legacy."

There is no official confirmation about who will take over the reins of Sona Comstar; however, an India.com report suggests that Sunjay Kapur's sisters might step into management roles as of now. The board has also appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as chairman of the company.

What did Sunjay Kapur's mother say after his tragic death?

Sunjay Kapur's death has led to a bitter feud within the Kapur family, as recently his mother, Rani Kapur, the widow of Sona Group founder Dr Surinder Kapur, alleged, in a letter to SEBI, that she was not included in key decisions made during her period of mourning.

"I was emotionally shattered and coerced into signing documents I hadn't seen. This AGM is a betrayal of the family legacy," she wrote in the letter.

Rani Kapur also accused the board of sabotaging the family legacy by quickly appointing Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's wife, as a non-executive director without the nod of the family.

What will Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaa,n inherit from Sunjay Kapoor's Rs 10300 crore wealth?

As per Forbes, Sunjay Kapur's net worth was estimated to be $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore). He was also the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, which holds the promoter stake in Sona Comstar via Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd. The law suggests that the management of his estate and wealth will now be handled by his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Apart from this, Sunjay Kapur's two children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14), from his second marriage to Karisma Kapoor, have also been provided for. Sunjay Kapur had gifted bonds worth Rs 14 crore to both Samaira and Kiaan and a monthly income of Rs 10 lakh each, reports state.

In the asset allotment, Karisma Kapoor was also given ownership of Sunjay Kapur's father's house.