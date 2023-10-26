What was the number of James Bond's car and why was it so special to him? Know here

James Bond's favorite car had a mysterious number, making it iconic in the world of cinema.

James Bond, a name that resonates across generations of cinema enthusiasts, is not just synonymous with thrilling stories but also carries an intriguing fascination with a particular number. Despite the image of luxury that surrounds James Bond's life, there's more to discover about his affection for a special number, intricately tied to his car.

James Bond held a deep fondness for the number seven. His car, an iconic Aston Martin, bore the legendary number 007, which doubled as his secret agent code name. This remarkable vehicle, officially known as the Aston Martin DB5, gained fame as "the most famous car in the world." Notably, it played a role in promotional activities alongside movies like "Goldfinger" and "Thunderball."

The car's mystique was undeniable, evident when it went under the hammer at an auction, selling in a mere 4 minutes and 30 seconds, captivating enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This wasn't an ordinary car; it was a custom creation for James Bond film productions. The vehicle underwent meticulous restoration, retaining all 13 original special effects gadgets featured in the movies. The genius behind these modifications was John Steers, an Oscar-winning expert in special effects. Among the car's incredible features were a concealed machine gun, a sophisticated tracking device, a bulletproof shield, a rotating license plate, a nail sprayer, and even a removable roof panel.

Today, this legendary Aston Martin DB5, bearing the iconic 007, remains a prized possession of a devoted James Bond fan who secured it through an auction. It serves as an enduring symbol of the timeless allure surrounding the enigmatic world of James Bond, transcending the boundaries of cinema and captivating fans and car aficionados alike.