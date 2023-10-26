Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

What was the number of James Bond's car and why was it so special to him? Know here

James Bond's favorite car had a mysterious number, making it iconic in the world of cinema.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

James Bond, a name that resonates across generations of cinema enthusiasts, is not just synonymous with thrilling stories but also carries an intriguing fascination with a particular number. Despite the image of luxury that surrounds James Bond's life, there's more to discover about his affection for a special number, intricately tied to his car.

James Bond held a deep fondness for the number seven. His car, an iconic Aston Martin, bore the legendary number 007, which doubled as his secret agent code name. This remarkable vehicle, officially known as the Aston Martin DB5, gained fame as "the most famous car in the world." Notably, it played a role in promotional activities alongside movies like "Goldfinger" and "Thunderball."

The car's mystique was undeniable, evident when it went under the hammer at an auction, selling in a mere 4 minutes and 30 seconds, captivating enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This wasn't an ordinary car; it was a custom creation for James Bond film productions. The vehicle underwent meticulous restoration, retaining all 13 original special effects gadgets featured in the movies. The genius behind these modifications was John Steers, an Oscar-winning expert in special effects. Among the car's incredible features were a concealed machine gun, a sophisticated tracking device, a bulletproof shield, a rotating license plate, a nail sprayer, and even a removable roof panel.

Today, this legendary Aston Martin DB5, bearing the iconic 007, remains a prized possession of a devoted James Bond fan who secured it through an auction. It serves as an enduring symbol of the timeless allure surrounding the enigmatic world of James Bond, transcending the boundaries of cinema and captivating fans and car aficionados alike.

