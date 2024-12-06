Mughal emperors like Akbar and Jahangir embraced THIS Indian dish which blended Mughlai and subcontinental cuisines.

Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire in India, not only brought a new era of rule but also introduced the region to what we now call Mughlai cuisine. This rich and flavorful style of cooking includes dishes like biryani, korma, kebabs, haleem, and nihari, which are still favorites among many Indians. However, the Mughal emperors' kitchens were not solely influenced by Persian and Central Asian traditions. They also incorporated Indian culinary practices, including vegetarian dishes, into their royal menus.

One surprising addition to the Mughal emperors' diet was khichdi, a simple yet nourishing dish. It might seem unexpected, but records show that Mughal rulers, especially Akbar and Jahangir, were quite fond of khichdi. In fact, Akbar loved it so much that his courtier Abul Fazl would have around 30 maunds (1,200 kg) of khichdi prepared every day. This khichdi was shared freely with anyone passing by, making it a communal dish that reflected Akbar’s generosity.

Jahangir, Akbar’s successor, also enjoyed khichdi but preferred a spicier version garnished with pistachios and raisins. This special preparation was named “lazeezan,” meaning “the delicious.”

Khichdi’s entry into the Mughal kitchen highlights the mutual influence between Persian-Mughal and Indian cuisines. Just as the Mughals introduced biryani and korma to India, dishes like khichdi, lapsi, puri, and ladoo were introduced to the Mughal emperors. Hindu cooks, especially Brahmins employed in the royal kitchens, played a significant role in this cultural exchange.

Additionally, the Mughal alliance with Rajputs and other Hindu chiefs further bridged traditions, bringing Indian flavors to the Mughal table and creating a blend of culinary heritage that still thrives today.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

