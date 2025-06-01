Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad on Saturday, i.e., May 31. She took the crown not just for her captivating beauty but for her presence of mind and brilliance.

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad on Saturday, i.e., May 31. She took the crown not just for her captivating beauty but for her presence of mind and brilliance. During the question-answer round, she was asked a poignant question by judge and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and her intelligent answer won over all.

What was the question?

Sonu Sood asked her what her Miss World journey taught her about truth and personal responsibility in shaping how the stories are told. "What has this journey taught you about truth and personal responsibility, which shapes stories?" Sonu asked.

Opal Suchata answered, "Be the person that someone or the other will look up to." The 72nd Miss World futher stated that there's always a person who look up to you, regardless of your age or status.

"I always believe that no matter who you are and no matter how old you are, no matter what title you hold in your life, there is always a person next to you -- whether it's a child, whether it's an adult, it could even be your own parents -- that look up to you in a way. And the best way to lead people is to lead with their gracefulness in your actions. That is the best thing we can do to the people around us and in our world," Opal said.

Pertinent to note that Opal was crowned Miss World Thailand 2025, just a week before she arrived in Hyderabad to participate in Miss World. In 2024, she represented her country in Miss Universe, finishing third runner-up.