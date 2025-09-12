What’s the difference between 3-star, 5-star, 7-star hotels and how are ratings decided? Know here

This article will clear all your doubts about hotel classification, helping you set the right expectations while planning your trip.

Searching for hotels online can be one of the most confusing tasks while planning a trip. There are so many options and confusing tags, and you just want to find a hotel that suits both your pocket and heart. There are always questions like what is the difference between a 3-star hotel and a 5-star hotel, and is there a category of 4-star hotels? Well, this article will clear all your doubts about hotel classification, helping you set the right expectations while planning your trip.

What does a hotel rating mean?

The rating of a hotel indicates the quality of services it provides. It usually ranges from the lowest 1-star to the highest 5-star depending on the quality, cleanliness and other parameters. Hotels with a 1-star rating are cheap accommodation options that do not even offer basic services. In contrast, hotels with a 5-star rating offer luxurious stays with world-class facilities. Some 7-star hotels offer services that are beyond exceptional.

Comparison between 3-star, 4-star and 5-star hotels

What is a 3-star hotel?

3-star hotels offer a good option to stay on a budget with basic amenities. These hotels offer quality services without costing you too much.

Price: Rs 1500 - Rs 3000

Facilities: Clean sheets, toiletries, free Wi-Fi, TV, air conditioning, parking

Unique: Basic amenities at budget prices

What is a 4-star hotel?

These 4-star hotels offer high-end comfort and great services. 4-star hotels offer well-furnished rooms with advanced amenities, dining facilities, room service and various recreational facilities.

Price: Rs 3000 - Rs 8000

Facilities: Comfortable beds, spacious rooms, swimming pool, 24/7 concierge, restaurant, in-room dining

Unique: Comfortable and upscale experience

What is a 5-star hotel?

A 5-star hotel is a luxurious accommodation establishment that offers an exceptional level of comfort, service, and amenities. The name “5-star” signifies the highest standard of luxury and is associated with a premium and luxurious experience for guests.

Price: Rs 8000 - Rs 20000

Facilities: World-class amenities such as laundry service, stocked minibar, complimentary snacks and drinks, comfortable seating area, luxury toiletries, swimming pool, 24X7 concierge, restaurant, in-room dining

Unique: Luxury experience

What is a 7-star hotel?

A 7-star hotel represents the pinnacle of luxury, offering an ultra-exclusive experience that goes beyond traditional 5-star standards. These hotels are known for their unmatched opulence, personalised services, and architectural grandeur, often catering to the world’s elite.

Price: Rs 20,000 and above (can go into lakhs per night)

Facilities: Private butlers, luxury suites with panoramic views, helipads, chauffeur-driven limousines, designer interiors, multiple fine-dining restaurants, spa and wellness centres, world-class security, and tailor-made guest experiences

Unique: Ultra-luxury and exclusivity beyond 5-star standards

Are hotel star ratings still relevant?

Although hotel star ratings can provide a general idea of ​​the level of service and amenities offered by a hotel, their importance has grown significantly in recent years. Nowadays, factors such as online reviews, guest feedback and specific preferences play an important role in influencing travellers' decisions.

Here are some reasons why hotel stars may still be important:

Expectations and standards: Star ratings can set expectations regarding a hotel's overall quality and service standards.

Brand identity: For well-known hotel chains, star ratings contribute to brand identity and can assure guests of a consistent level of quality across different locations.

Budgeting guidance: Travellers often use star ratings to understand the expected price range and set their budget accordingly.

Quick assessment: In a crowded market, star ratings provide travellers with a quick and standardised way to assess the relative quality of hotels.

