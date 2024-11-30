It is fascinating to know that Taj Hotel is the country's first five-star hotel. But do you know how how much it costs to have a single meal at the hotel?

Taj Hotel is one of the most renowned hotels in India, based in Maharashtra's Mumbai. It is fascinating to know that Taj is the country's first five-star hotel.

But do you know how how much it costs to have a single meal at the five-star hotel?

According to media reports, one-time meal per person would cost around Rs 13,000. If you order non-alcoholic drinks, that will be worth between Rs 300 and 500.

Notably, the price of each meal would be Rs 10,000; however, added the service tax worth Rs 1,000 and GST worth Rs 1,800, the total cost would be amounting to Rs 12,800.

The price of alcoholic drinks stands between whopping Rs 1000 and 3000.

When Ratan Tata pledged to re-build Taj

The Taj Hotel was launched in Mumbai on December 16, 1903 by Jamshedji Tata, founder of the Tata Group.

The infamous 26/11 terrorist attacks had left the hotel all shattered. Displaying immense dedication and strength, Ratan Tata pledged to re-build the Taj hotel and take care of the families of the victims.