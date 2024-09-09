Twitter
What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

This coveted position is often reserved for athletes who have excelled in the Olympics or at other international levels, with Phogat being no exception

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics
Vinesh Phogat
In a move that caught many by surprise, champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat recently handed in her resignation from a prestigious post in the Indian Railways. What prompted this sudden career shift? The answer lies in her latest ambition—venturing into the world of politics, as she prepares to join the Congress party.

Phogat, a distinguished wrestler with numerous accolades on the international stage, held the position of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sports in Northern Railways. This coveted position is often reserved for athletes who have excelled in the Olympics or at other international levels, with Phogat being no exception. The level-7 post allowed her to balance her career in sports with governmental responsibilities, but her aspirations have now led her to a new challenge.

Her resignation comes just before her anticipated formal entry into politics, a move that has stirred conversations nationwide. The OSD Sports role, often filled through the sports quota in Indian Railways, has seen other star athletes like Aman Sehrawat also take up similar positions after their Olympic successes.

While Phogat’s reasons for stepping into politics are yet to be fully revealed, her bold move signals her commitment to making a difference beyond the wrestling arena. Will this shift prove as successful as her wrestling career? Only time will tell.

