Viral

What makes White Cobra so rare? What is the secret behind its unique colour

The rarity of the White Cobra can be attributed to the genetic improbability of albinism.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 07:11 PM IST

What makes White Cobra so rare? What is the secret behind its unique colour
The White Cobra, often referred to as an albino cobra, is a remarkable and rare creature that captures the imagination of many. Unlike its typical counterparts, which boast a variety of dark and earthy tones, the White Cobra stands out with its striking, ghostly appearance. This unique coloration is the result of a genetic anomaly known as albinism.

Albinism is a genetic condition characterized by the complete or partial absence of melanin, the pigment responsible for coloration in the skin, eyes, and scales of animals. In cobras, this condition results in an all-white or cream-colored appearance, often accompanied by pink or red eyes. The lack of melanin not only gives the White Cobra its distinct look but also renders it more vulnerable to predators and environmental factors, as it lacks the natural camouflage that protects its darker-hued relatives.

The rarity of the White Cobra can be attributed to the genetic improbability of albinism. For a cobra to be born albino, it must inherit the albinism gene from both parents, a scenario that is relatively uncommon in the wild. Moreover, albino cobras face numerous survival challenges, such as increased sensitivity to sunlight and a higher likelihood of being spotted by predators, which further reduces their numbers.

In addition to its rarity, the White Cobra's unique color has made it a subject of fascination and intrigue in various cultures. In some traditions, albino animals are considered sacred or mystical, believed to possess special powers or signify good fortune. This cultural significance adds to the allure of the White Cobra, making it a prized sighting for enthusiasts and wildlife observers.

