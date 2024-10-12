Sundar Pichai emphasizes that Google seeks adaptable, motivated engineers who excel and embrace learning.

If you want to work at Google, you need to be hungry — both figuratively and literally. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, emphasized that aspiring candidates, especially in areas like engineering, need to be not only highly skilled but also adaptable, eager to learn, and grow in a constantly changing environment.

During an interview on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations," Pichai explained that Google is always searching for "superstar software engineers." However, being technically excellent is not enough — the company values individuals who can evolve with the job, take on new challenges, and innovate.

But that hunger goes beyond just a metaphor for ambition. Google’s famous tradition of offering free food to its employees has become a hallmark of its workplace culture. When asked about this practice, Pichai acknowledged that the free meals offered in company cafés have not only set a standard across Bay Area companies but have also proven to be a breeding ground for creativity. He shared how, during his early days at Google, many of his best conversations and ideas were sparked over casual meetings in these cafés.

"It sparks creativity. It creates community," Pichai said, referring to the impact of offering free meals. While the cost might seem high, he explained that the benefits in terms of creativity, innovation, and employee satisfaction far outweigh the financial investment.

As of June, Alphabet employed more than 179,000 people. When asked about growing the workforce, Pichai proudly noted that when Google extends job offers, nearly 90% of candidates accept. This high rate is no surprise given the company’s reputation as one of the most prestigious employers in the tech industry.

However, landing a job at Google, or in tech in general, has become increasingly challenging. The tech industry has experienced a hiring slowdown, making it difficult for even experienced professionals to find work. This has been particularly tough on tech veterans and newcomers alike. In fact, Business Insider previously reported that many companies are raising the bar for entry-level workers, expecting more experience and qualifications, even for starter roles.

Recruiters have confirmed this trend. Jason Henninger, a managing director at Heller Search, a firm that recruits tech executives, shared that many tech employers have steadily increased their expectations for several years. They now expect much more from candidates than before, making it harder for people starting out to land their first job.

David Jolles, a tech veteran with decades of experience, also shared his struggles. After nearly 40 years in Silicon Valley, Jolles moved to Atlanta after being laid off from his role as a project manager at a fintech company. Even though the move was intended to open new opportunities, Jolles admitted that finding a new job has been tough.

For those aiming to stand out and secure a role at high-profile companies like Google, preparation is key. Nolan Church, a former Google recruiter, advised candidates to thoroughly research the company before an interview. This includes familiarizing themselves with the company’s website, values, and mission. Church believes that when candidates reference something specific they’ve learned about the company or its leaders during the interview, it makes a strong impression.

Beyond research, Church also recommends that candidates have personal success stories ready to share. These stories should highlight a project they completed or a professional achievement. These anecdotes help showcase motivation and passion, making the interview more engaging and memorable for both sides. According to Church, "I've never seen it backfire."

In conclusion, whether it’s meeting the high technical standards or making an impression during interviews, candidates need to show both excellence and eagerness to learn if they want to succeed at Google.

