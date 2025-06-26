According to the chart shared by Nikhil Kamath, the increase in demand for agriculture, gig and technology roles is expected to create 170 million jobs by 2030.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to social media to warn that millions of jobs could be lost by 2030. He also discussed 'Which jobs will be relevant in 10 years?'

As the use of AI becomes widespread, the fear of traditional jobs being lost has become a major concern. Highlighting the need for new skills and continuous learning, Nikhil Kamath said that a four-year college degree is no longer the norm.

Which jobs will be relevant in 10 years?

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nikhil Kamath wrote: "This is a very interesting question: "What jobs will remain relevant after 10 years?" Personally, I think the days of 4-year college courses are over, lifelong learning is the new norm for everyone... (sic)"

He also shared infographics created using data from the World Economic Forum's 'Future of Jobs Report 2025', which shows a myriad of scenarios.

WEF report

According to the chart shared by Nikhil Kamath, the increase in demand for agriculture, gig and technology roles is expected to create 170 million jobs by 2030, while 92 million jobs will be lost - a net increase of 7 per cent.

Roles with the highest growth in the number by 2030

This includes agricultural workers, labourers and farm workers; software and application developers; and light truck or delivery service drivers. Furthermore, the green transition will create 34 million agricultural jobs, while modern lifestyles will boost delivery functions.

The fastest growth is expected in big data, fintech and technology roles, while mechanical jobs such as cashiers, clerical, administration and secretarial roles are expected to decline. It found that by 2030, technology will occupy 33 per cent or one in every three "everyday jobs", compared to 22 per cent today.

Notably, the majority of employers say technology is changing everything, especially AI, robots and energy technology. To survive AI disruption, 77 per cent of employers plan to reskill employees, 69 per cent will hire AI tool makers, and 41 per cent will reduce weak profiles.

Top 10 fastest-growing skills by 2030:

AI and Big Data, Networks and Cyber ​​Security, Technological Literacy, Creative Thinking, Resilience, Flexibility, Agility, Curiosity and Lifelong Learning, Leadership and Social Impact, Talent Management, Analytical Thinking and Environmental Management.

