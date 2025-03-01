The Wooly Devil is a belly plant, meaning it is so small that it can only be properly seen when lying on the ground.

Scientists have discovered a new plant species in Big Bend National Park, Texas. Named the Wooly Devil, or Ovicula biradiata, this tiny plant was first spotted in March 2024 by botany volunteer Deb Manley and a park ranger. It has fuzzy white leaves and small yellow flowers, growing among the rocky desert terrain.

At first, no one could identify the plant. Manley uploaded photos to the app iNaturalist, where botanists worldwide tried to help. However, after checking plant databases, herbarium records, and expert opinions, it became clear that this was an entirely new species. Scientists later confirmed that this discovery was the first new plant species found in a United States national park in fifty years.

The plant’s name, Ovicula biradiata, reflects its appearance. Ovicula means tiny sheep, referring to the wool-like fuzz covering its leaves, while biradiata refers to the two strap-shaped petals in each flower. It is part of the sunflower and daisy family, but its genetic structure is so different that it belongs to an entirely new genus.



The Wooly Devil is a belly plant, meaning it is so small that it can only be properly seen when lying on the ground. It measures less than one centimetre to seven centimetres across. It is well adapted to its dry environment and has been found in only three locations within Big Bend National Park.

However, scientists worry that climate change and drought could threaten its survival. Isaac Lichter Marck, one of the researchers, said that they may have discovered a species that is already disappearing.

Big Bend National Park Superintendent Anjna O’Connor expressed excitement over the discovery, saying there is still much to learn about the plant, including its pollinators, life cycle, and potential presence in other areas.

