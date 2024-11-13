Scammers are sending fake wedding invites on WhatsApp to spread malware.

With the rise of digital wedding invitations, scammers are now using this trend to target unsuspecting users. Fake wedding invitations are being used to trick people into downloading harmful files that can compromise their personal information. Here's how the scam works and how you can protect yourself.

How this starts?

The scam usually starts with a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The message contains a brief note about a wedding invitation and includes an attachment. This attachment may look like a digital wedding card, but it's actually an APK file designed to install malware on your phone. Once the file is downloaded, the malware can give hackers access to your personal data, including passwords and private information.

How to spot the scam?

Messages from unknown senders should always raise a red flag. If the invitation comes from a contact you don’t recognize, be cautious. Also, if the message includes a file you weren’t expecting, it could be harmful. Scammers may even create a sense of urgency, asking you to download the invite quickly before the event.

How to stay safe?

To protect yourself, never open attachments from unknown contacts. If the invitation seems suspicious, double-check with the person who supposedly sent it, using another way of contacting them. Install antivirus software on your phone to detect and block harmful files. It's also important to keep your phone’s software updated to close any security gaps that could be exploited by hackers.