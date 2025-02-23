This disturbing trend encourages users to intentionally asphyxiate themselves until they pass out. This dangerous practice is believed to induce a feeling of euphoria.

A 13-year-old boy, Ohaeri Jr., has tragically died in the US after attempting a deadly social media challenge that involves oxygen deprivation. The challenge, similar to the notorious "blackout challenge", is believed to have contributed to his untimely death, highlighting the alarming dangers of online trends that claimed the lives of several children and sparked lawsuits against TikTok from grieving families.

What is Blackout challenge?

This disturbing trend encourages users to intentionally asphyxiate themselves until they pass out. This dangerous practice is believed to induce a feeling of euphoria. The challenge is particularly appealing to teenagers and adolescents. Asphyxiation poses an extreme risk, potentially causing brain damage and death in a matter of moments. The danger is further amplified when individuals participate in the "blackout challenge" alone, without supervision, leaving them vulnerable to devastating consequences.

Ohaeri Jr's parents mourn

Meanwhile, Ohaeri Jr.'s parents revealed that he didn't have social media accounts and had strict parental controls on his phone, leading them to suspect that he may have learned about the challenge through his classmates.

Ohaeri Jr.'s parents were left devastated when they discovered their unresponsive son in his bedroom, just hours after a seemingly normal evening spent watching the Grammy Awards together. Initially, the circumstances suggested a self-inflicted tragedy, but Ohaeri Jr.'s parents struggled to accept that possibility. His mother swiftly administered CPR while his father, Nnamdi Ohaeri Sr., rushed to fetch a neighbour and alerted the authorities. Despite their efforts, the teenager was tragically pronounced dead.

The grieving father is consumed by sorrow and regret, wondering if he could have done more to protect his son. He expressed his guilt, reflecting on past interactions and questioning whether he should have been more vigilant. He acknowledged that while he had discussed issues like drugs with his children, he had never warned them about the dangers of social media challenges.

A GoFundMe fundraiser, which has raised over $74,000, remembers Ohaeri Jr. as a kind and vibrant young man. In a heartfelt update, Ohaeri Sr. shared the unbearable pain of losing his child, stating that the feeling still feels unreal 15 days after his passing. The family continues to grapple with grief, trying to support their three other sons while struggling to understand the tragedy.