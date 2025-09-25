Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Salman Khan opens up about coping with ‘Suicide Disease’

Trigeminal neuralgia occurs when pressure from a blood vessel injures the nerves protective layer.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Salman Khan opens up about coping with ‘Suicide Disease’
    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently opened up about Trigeminal Neuralgia on Prime Video‘s Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle. The Bollywood actor revealed the condition that affected him for 7.5 years, and the diagnosis finally came when his doctors figured it was nerve pain, and not a dental issue. 

    “It was taken care of at that time. Aneurysm is there and AV malformation is there but you can live with it. A lot of people are living with bypass surgery and heart conditions,” he said.

    The 58-year-old actor revealed that he has been quietly battling several serious health issues while working in films.

    Earlier, he had revealed this condition on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3. He shared how difficult it would be to rebuild his life emotionally and financially if a divorce were to happen, especially while battling health issues at this stage of his life.

    On the show, he said, "I'm breaking bones every day—broken ribs. I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, an aneurysm in my brain, and yet I'm still working. I also have AV malformation, and I haven't stopped."

    He further added, "I have all this going on in my life. And if my wife leaves me, she might take half of my earnings. If this had happened at a younger age, I could have started all over again. But now it's not that easy."

    The actor once called trigeminal neuralgia "the suicide disease," referring to how unbearable the pain can be. Many sufferers of this condition suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts due to the intensity of the pain. But what is it?

    What is trigeminal neuralgia?

    Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic neurological condition that causes sharp, electric shock-like pain in the face. It affects the trigeminal nerve, which is responsible for transmitting sensations from the face to the brain. This pain usually occurs on one side of the face, in the jaw, cheek, or around the eye, and can be triggered by even minor activities like brushing teeth, chewing, talking, or feeling the wind on the face.

    Symptoms

    Trigeminal neuralgia symptoms include sudden, severe episodes of electric shock-like or stabbing pain in the face, typically on one side and affecting the cheek, jaw, teeth, lips, or eye area. The pain lasts from seconds to minutes, is often triggered by simple actions like touching the face, chewing, or brushing teeth, and can be accompanied by burning, throbbing, or numbness

    Cause

    Trigeminal neuralgia occurs when pressure from a blood vessel injures the nerve's protective layer. 

