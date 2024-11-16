The train is equipped with bio-vacuum toilets, including accessible options for passengers with disabilities

India's groundbreaking semi-high-speed train, Train 18, made its grand arrival at Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on Thursday. This cutting-edge train, built without an engine, is poised to replace the iconic Shatabdi Express, a staple of Indian rail travel for over three decades. Designed for speeds up to 160 kmph, Train 18 promises to redefine rail travel in the country.

Produced by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai under the 'Make in India' initiative, this marvel was completed in just 18 months at a cost of ₹100 crore. Boasting a range of advanced features, Train 18 offers modern air-conditioned coaches, automatic touch-free doors, and a GPS-enabled system to keep passengers informed about speed, location, and arrival times. Travelers can also enjoy uninterrupted Wi-Fi and an onboard infotainment system.

The train is equipped with bio-vacuum toilets, including accessible options for passengers with disabilities. Passengers can catch a unique glimpse into the driver’s cabin, and the executive chair car includes seats that rotate 180 degrees for added convenience. Each coach is outfitted with a mini-pantry featuring state-of-the-art facilities for heating and chilling food and beverages, enhancing the overall travel experience. By cutting travel time by 15%, Train 18 sets a new standard for efficiency and comfort in Indian railways.

