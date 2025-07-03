What is 'Toddler At Techno' trend, why are parents taking their babies to these parties?

Recently, a video surfaced online showing young children bouncing around in their parents' arms, wearing glowing accessories and colourful party outfits.

Kids, Techno, Rave; Put these three words together, and it will make any parent think twice. A young child at a rave party? Honestly, it's not a "great idea" at all. But here's the twist: these parties are real. And before you jump to conclusions, they're probably not what you think.

Recently, a video surfaced online showing young children bouncing around in their parents' arms, wearing glowing accessories and colourful party outfits. The little ones are wearing light-up glasses, neon clothing and dancing to loud techno beats. The parents are dancing too, while the DJ plays high-energy EDM remixes of famous nursery rhymes. Glow sticks fly through the air, psychedelic visuals flash across the screen, and the whole place feels like a rave party, only there are kids in the crowd.

Meet Lenny Pearce

The man behind this unusual trend is Australian producer and DJ Lenny Pearce. He's the creator of the Toddler Techno movement, a series of child-friendly rave parties that have exploded in popularity over the past year.

But Lenny didn't start out DJing for kids. He was once part of Justice Crew, a 10-member breakdancing group that won Australia's Got Talent in 2010. The group later became a pop boy band and had hits such as Boom Boom, which topped the Australian ARIA Singles Chart.

Lenny got into electronic music after moving on from Justice Crew. He started uploading tracks to SoundCloud and TikTok. But things changed when he decided to remix nursery rhymes for his daughter.

"He loved 'Wheels on the Bus' and all that. In my creative mind, I was thinking I could remix these songs and put them on TikTok. And then it just started from there," Pierce told Billboard.

His club-style remix of Wheels on the Bus was released by Spinnin' Records in 2024 and now has over two million views on YouTube. One of his first hits was a techno remix of Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes. His TikTok followers grew from thirty thousand to over one million as more and more parents and kids joined in.

"There's no artist that's doing that. Somebody makes a trap version of 'Five Little Ducks' or something. But in the eyes of kids and parents, there's no artist that they can go to for this sound," Pierce said.

Parents are loving it too

What makes these raves special is that they're not just for kids; parents are enjoying them just as much. Pierce says he regularly gets messages from parents thanking him for making music they can enjoy with their little ones. So, when these baby raves started happening, families started coming in droves.

"[Millennial parents] love being with their kids. We want to spend as much time with our kids as possible. We want to be the best parents we can be and get them on the right path. This is an event that parents can take their kids to and enjoy it to the fullest, rather than taking their kids and then getting bored and waiting for the show to end," Pierce told the New York Post.

Late last year, Pierce signed with talent agency WME and began touring. His Baby Raves have already been held in Australia, Bahrain, Singapore and the US. During his recent 10-city US tour alone, Pearce welcomed more than 11,000 people, with tickets for most shows selling out in minutes.

This October, Pearce will embark on a major 31-date US tour, starting in Anaheim, California, and running until November.