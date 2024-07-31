What is 'thirst trap' swimsuit that has grabbed attention at Paris Olympics?

Amo Kamminga, a 28-year-old Dutch swimmer, is making headlines at the Olympics for his eye-catching swimsuit that has sparked both admiration and controversy.

Olympics 2024 has been in a lot of controversies these days, from its presentation that looked similar to the last supper (a holy painting of Christians) to a “thirst trap swimsuit” that caught people’s attention.

Amo Kamminga, a 28-year-old Dutch swimmer, is making headlines at the Olympics for his eye-catching swimsuit that has sparked both admiration and controversy. His outfit which appeared almost nude when wet has captivated social media, leading to discussions about its appropriateness. The swimsuit’s provocative edge has led to discussions about its suitability in the sports.

Kamminga's swimsuit features a tight fitted flesh-toned design with orange and blue detailing, creating an optical illusion that suggests he is nearly naked. This “thirst trap” swimsuit has drawn significant attention, with viewers questioning its legality while simultaneously praising its boldness and style, making him a breakout star of the Games despite finishing sixth in his event and also winning a considerable number of followers on social media including Instagram.