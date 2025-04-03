A new craze “the airport theory” is taking internet by storm, with netizens sharing their experiences of racing through airports and catching flights at the last moment!

That’s a bit scary! Isn’t that? While the “airport theory” attempts to curb overcrowding on airports, it also raises the risks associated with catching flights at the very last moment.

But let’s first know what is this crazy “airport theory”.

The concept is pretty simple- it encourages passengers to arrive at the airport 15 minutes before the scheduled boarding to minimise the crowd burden. The “airport theory” fever is viral on Tik Tok, with videos showing people racing through airports to make it to their boarding gates in time.

Michael DiCostanzo, a popular TikTok creator, has gained attention online for having filmed his rapid runs through airports, basically to show how one can catch flights on last minute. While many find the trend "attractive", several others have raised concerns about the potential risks associated with the same.

Several travel experts have pointed out that in case someone misses their flight, not only would it result in financial loss but also unnecessary stress and hassle.