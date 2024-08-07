What is the speed of Cheetah, it can reach from Noida to Lucknow in just...

It takes seven hours drive by car for a human to reach Lucknow from Noida. Whereas, it takes 4 days barefoot for a human to reach Lucknow from Delhi. But do you know that there's an animal that can just take more than a couple of hours to reach Lucknow just by running?

Of all animals, cheetahs are the fastest runners. The average cheetah's maximum speed is 120 km/h, but it typically reaches 112 km/h.General knowledge questions are a constant in competitive exams.

The questions vary in difficulty from simple to perplexing at times. Today we are going to tell you one such question which will blow the mind away.

Today we will find out how long it takes a cheetah to travel from Noida to Lucknow. It can only run for a minute at its fastest speed, reaching 100 km/h in three seconds.

The cheetah makes four jumps in a second and can reach a maximum height of 25 feet. The distance from Noida to Lucknow is approximately 500 kilometers and the cheetah can cover this distance in 4 to 4.5 hours.

The cheetah, a sleek and agile feline, boasts the title of fastest land animal, with a slender physique and striking coat featuring evenly spaced black spots on a light brown or creamy background. Its compact head, short snout, and distinctive tear-line markings add to its unique appearance. Reaching shoulder heights of 26-37 inches and body lengths of 3.7-4.9 feet, adult cheetahs weigh between 46-159 pounds. Their remarkable speed, ranging from 58-65 miles per hour, is made possible by specialized features such as a lightweight build, long legs, and a balancing tail.