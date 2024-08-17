What is the price of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin and Manu Bhaker's pistol?

Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker created history at the Paris Olympics 2024 with their outstanding performances

Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker created history at the Paris Olympics 2024 with their outstanding performances. Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal in the javelin throw, marking his second consecutive Olympic medal. Despite not defending his gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Neeraj performed brilliantly, achieving a throw of 89.45 metres to win silver.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker also made headlines at the Paris Olympics 2024. by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Games since India's independence. She first clinched a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, becoming the first female Indian shooter to earn an Olympic medal. Later, she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to win another bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol team event.

Neeraj's javelin, which weighs 800 grams and is 2.6 to 2.7 metres long, has been a topic of interest.

In 2021, his javelin was sold for Rs 1.5 crore at an auction. Meanwhile, the price of a javelin can range from Rs 900 to Rs 80,000 depending on the type.

Manu Bhaker uses the Morini CM 162EI pistol, a precision weapon priced at around Rs 1,60,000, according to reports.

It is issued to athletes by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) or the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for international competitions.