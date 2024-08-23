Twitter
What is the price, length and weight of Neeraj Chopra and Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's javelin?

Despite speculation that Chopra might also withdraw due to an injury, the 26-year-old athlete chose to finish his season before undergoing necessary surgery

Nikita Shahi

Aug 23, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

What is the price, length and weight of Neeraj Chopra and Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's javelin?
Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra
As Neeraj Chopra steps onto the field, all eyes are drawn not just to the athlete, but to the spear in his hand—a javelin that has been at the centre of global attention. But what is it about this seemingly simple tool that has captured the fascination of millions? How long is it, what does it weigh, and why is it valued at such a staggering price? The answers might surprise you.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has once again dominated the headlines after his stellar performance in the Lausanne Diamond League, where he recorded his season-best throw of 89.49 metres, surpassing his Olympic throw of 89.45 metres.

Chopra’s javelin, a crucial component of his success, adheres to strict specifications. For male javelin throwers, the spear must weigh 800 grams and measure between 2.6 to 2.7 metres in length. Chopra’s javelin meets these standards precisely, designed to enhance both stability and aerodynamic efficiency. Female javelins, by contrast, are lighter at 600 grams and shorter, ranging from 2.2 to 2.3 metres.

The financial aspect of Chopra’s javelin is equally intriguing. Arshad Nadeem's javelin, like Neeraj Chopra, is of the same length and weight. Interestingly, the javelin used by Nadeem during the Paris Olympics was reportedly priced at Rs 80000, a noteworthy auction in 2022 saw the Board of Control for Cricket in India purchasing one of his javelins for a staggering Rs 1.5 crore. This auction price reflects the javelin's significance and the high value placed on such elite sports equipment.

Adding a layer of intrigue, Neeraj Chopra's recent performance occurred in the shadow of Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist, who was conspicuously absent from the competition. Despite speculation that Chopra might also withdraw due to an injury, the 26-year-old athlete chose to finish his season before undergoing necessary surgery. This decision underscores Chopra’s determination to compete at the highest level despite personal challenges.

As Neeraj Chopra continues to make waves in the javelin arena, the blend of technical specifications, financial worth, and personal resilience forms a compelling narrative that goes beyond the sport itself.

