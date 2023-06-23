What is the most expensive egg in the world? Check whopping price, key details

An egg is one of the favourite things for people to eat not only because of the various ways you can make and use it but also because it contains ample protein and is considered a good food for people on a diet. A normal egg costs around Rs 6 or Rs 10, depending on the area you live. People who are conscious about their health eat country eggs which cost around Rs 20 to 25. However, do you know how much the most expensive egg in the world costs? The most expensive egg in the world costs a whopping Rs 78 crores.

The name of this egg is Rothschild Faberge Easter Egg and it is worth Rs 78 crores. Let us tell you that there are several kinds of diamonds studded in this egg which is also covered with gold. This is not an edible egg but an artificial egg to be used as decoration.

The Rothschild egg is a jeweled, enameled, decorated egg and was made under the supervision of the Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé by the workshop of Michael Perchin in 1902.

The second-most expensive egg in the world is worth Rs 69 crore and its name is Mirage Easter Egg. This egg is made of 18-carat gold and there are 1,000 diamonds studded on it.

The third-most expensive egg made of diamond and gold workmanship is worth Rs 82 lakh. The name of this egg is Diamond Stella Easter Egg and it looks like chocolate.