What is the main religion in Kim Jong Un's North Korea? It's not Buddhism, Christianity, it is...

Although the North Korean constitution guarantees freedom of religion, the reality is quite different

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 08:46 PM IST

What is the main religion in Kim Jong Un's North Korea? It's not Buddhism, Christianity, it is...
Image source: Reuters
North Korea is officially an atheist state, but some religious practices still exist. The main religions include Korean Shamanism, Chondoism, Christianity, and Buddhism. Although the North Korean constitution guarantees freedom of religion, the reality is quite different. The country’s socialist principles strongly oppose religious beliefs. 

Reports suggest that North Koreans are taught from an early age about the dangers and negative effects of religion. Despite this, some people continue to practise their faith in secret.

Korean Shamanism has been part of Korean culture for centuries. However, after Korea was divided, many shaman priests moved to South Korea, leaving little information about those who still practise it in the North. Reports from defectors suggest that fortune tellers, who are part of this tradition, remain popular. People often consult them for advice on important life decisions like marriage and moving.

The North Korean government frequently releases propaganda to discourage visits to fortune tellers. However, there are rumours that even former leader Kim Jong Il sought their advice for scheduling his activities.

Chondoism, a religion rooted in Confucianism and known as the “religion of the Heavenly Way,” has been somewhat embraced by the North Korean government. 

Meanwhile, Buddhism has been present in Korea since the 4th century but never gained much popularity in the North.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
