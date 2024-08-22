Twitter
Viral

What is the fine for running red light in Pakistan? The answer will surprise you

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:56 PM IST

Running a red light is a serious traffic offense in both Pakistan and India. It not only puts lives at risk but also results in fines to encourage safer driving. Here’s what happens if you break this rule in both countries.

In Pakistan, if a motorcycle rider runs a red light, they will face a fine of Rs500. The same amount applies to drivers of cars and jeeps who break the rule. However, light and heavy traffic vehicles, such as buses and trucks, will be fined Rs1,000 for ignoring a traffic signal.

These fines are part of a broader effort by the authorities to reduce road accidents and encourage people to follow traffic laws. Alongside the red light fines, there are also penalties for other violations. For example, driving in the wrong direction can cost motorcycle riders Rs2,000, while car and jeep drivers will face a fine of Rs3,000. Heavy vehicles will be fined even more.

In India, the fines for traffic violations, including running a red light, were revised under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act. The fine for jumping a red light is Rs1,000 to Rs5,000, depending on the severity of the violation. Repeat offenders may also face stricter penalties.

Both Pakistan and India have introduced these fines to promote safer roads and prevent accidents. Breaking a red light may seem like a minor offense, but it can lead to serious consequences, including accidents and injuries.

To avoid these fines and ensure everyone’s safety, it's important to follow traffic rules and be responsible while driving.

 

 

 

