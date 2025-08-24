What is Southwest Airlines' new 'plus-size' passenger policy that has sparked outrage?

The previous policy allowed plus-size passengers to either pay the cost of an extra seat in advance and receive a refund later or show up at the airport and request an extra seat at no additional charge. Read on for more details on this.

United States-based Southwest Airlines has sparked outrage after altering its policy for plus-size passengers. The new rule will come into effect from January 27 next year and will require passengers who "encroach upon the neighbouring seat" to proactively buy an additional ticket, which might not be refunded. The previous policy allowed plus-size passengers to either pay the cost of an extra seat in advance and receive a refund later or show up at the airport and request an extra seat at no additional charge.

Southwest Airlines, headquartered in Texas state, said those "who encroach upon the neighbouring seat(s) should proactively purchase the required number of seats prior to travel to ensure the adjacent seat is available." The armrest is notably considered to be the "definitive boundary" between plane seats. Southwest says the following three conditions must be met for plus-size to be eligible for a refund.

The flight(s) must depart with at least one open seat

Both seats should be purchased in the same fare class

The refund request must be made within 90 days of the date of travel.

If a customer has not booked an additional seat, they will have to explain their case to the Customer Service agent at the departure gate. If the case is deemed to be valid, the passenger will be given a complimentary additional seat if space is available on the flight. "If the flight is full, we will rebook you on an alternate flight with available seats to your destination," the airline said in a statement.

How have people reacted to Southwest Airlines' new policy?

Advocacy groups and people in general have slammed the airline's altered policy. "Southwest was the only beacon of hope for many fat people who otherwise wouldn't have been flying,” Tigress Osborn, the executive director of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, told The New York Times. “And now that beacon has gone out."