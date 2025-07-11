What is ‘Solar Maximum’ and why NASA says it could affect your daily life

The impact of solar maximum on Earth's climate is less than that of human-caused climate change, which results in increased temperatures.

Solar maximum is an intense period of solar activity, marked by an increase in sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). About every 11 years, at the peak of the solar cycle, the Sun's magnetic poles reverse. This year is called the peak of Solar Cycle 25, which has significant effects on Earth and space.

NASA and the Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced last year that the Sun had entered its solar maximum period, which could continue for another year.

What will be its impact on Earth?

The impact of solar maximum on Earth's climate is less than that of human-caused climate change, which results in increased temperatures. However, there will be disruptions in technology and infrastructure due to solar activities.

1) There will be an increase in sunspots, which are cool and dark areas on the surface of the Sun. These sunspots will be visible during solar maximum.

2) Increased solar activity means more radiation, which can damage satellite electronics, causing satellites to go out of orbit.

3) Solar flares can release powerful bursts of radiation, which can disrupt satellite navigation, GPS systems and radio transmissions. Powerful CMEs can generate geomagnetic storms, which can cause power outages and damage electrical infrastructure.

4) Increased levels of radiation also pose health risks to astronauts and passengers on high-altitude flights.

5) High solar activity means that auroras will appear between the north and south poles with increasing frequency and intensity due to charged particles from the Sun interacting with Earth's atmosphere. However, a report by Space.com mentions that auroras are visible at any time in the solar cycle, even during solar minimum, because the Sun does not stop sending out energetic particles even when its activity is low.

