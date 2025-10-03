Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can't stop talking about

Sleep tourism is a rising travel trend among youngsters seeking relaxation. With growing stress and sleep issues, young travellers are opting for sleep-focused retreats, wellness hotels, and digital detox experiences to rejuvenate their mind and body.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 02:28 PM IST

In a world where fast-paced lifestyles and constant connectivity dominate, a new travel trend is quietly gaining momentum: sleep tourism. Unlike traditional vacations focused on sightseeing or adventure, sleep tourism centres on improving sleep quality and mental well-being through travel. This emerging trend is especially popular among youngsters, who are increasingly prioritising relaxation over the usual tourist experiences.

What is sleep tourism?

Sleep tourism involves travelling to destinations or staying at accommodations designed to help visitors get better sleep. These could be specialised hotels offering soundproof rooms, blackout curtains, and premium mattresses, or wellness retreats that combine relaxation techniques, guided meditation, and sleep coaching. The goal is to create the perfect environment for restful, uninterrupted sleep, something many people struggle with in their everyday lives.

ALSO READ: What is 'naked flying'? New travel trend that’s catching everyone’s attention

Why are youngsters embracing sleep tourism?

There are several reasons why sleep tourism is becoming a favourite among younger travellers:

  • Rising stress levels and sleep problems: Young adults today face enormous pressure from work, education, and social media. The constant stress often leads to sleep deprivation or poor sleep quality. Travelling to a serene, sleep-friendly environment offers a much-needed break and helps restore their natural sleep patterns.
  • Health and wellness awareness: The wellness movement has inspired many youngsters to pay closer attention to their physical and mental health. Sleep, often overlooked in traditional wellness routines, is now recognised as vital for overall well-being. Sleep tourism taps into this awareness by offering a holistic approach to rest.
  • Desire for unique and meaningful experiences: Modern travellers, especially millennials and Gen Z, crave authentic and meaningful travel experiences. Sleep tourism offers a refreshing alternative to typical sightseeing trips by focusing on rejuvenation and self-care.
  • Digital detox and mindfulness: Many sleep tourism destinations encourage unplugging from technology and practising mindfulness, helping visitors disconnect from the digital world and recharge fully.
  • Influence of social media: Instagram and TikTok influencers showcasing tranquil sleep retreats and cosy, aesthetically pleasing rooms have made sleep tourism trendy and desirable.

In conclusion, sleep tourism is more than just a trend; it reflects a shift in how young people view travel and wellness. By prioritising quality sleep and relaxation, this trend offers a path to better mental health and a refreshed outlook on life.

