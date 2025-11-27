What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagnosis

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
VIRAL
Bollywood actress Alaya F has opened up about her recent health struggles, revealing she's been diagnosed with Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO).
Bollywood actress Alaya F recently revealed her ordeal with a mystery illness that doctors struggled to diagnose. In her latest video, she shared that she is diagnosed with Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth(SIBO). She said that with this disease, her experience changed her approach to fitness.
SIBO: Symptoms and diagnosis
SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) is caused when there is an imbalance in the microorganisms in your gut that support healthy digestion. If too many bacteria or the wrong type of microorganism grows in your small intestine, it can cause uncomfortable symptoms like gas and diarrhoea. It can also affect your body's ability to digest and absorb nutrients from food properly, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Common symptoms of SIBO include abdominal pain, abdominal bloating, nausea, indigestion, gas, diarrhoea, constipation, unintentional weight loss and fatigue.
Alaya F makes her diagnosis public
Alaya F made her diagnosis public via a social media post while completing her second "75 Hard" fitness challenge. “For most of this 75 Hard, my stomach has actually looked bloated. Let me tell you why,” she said. “Last time, my workouts were about pushing myself to my limits. This time, it was just about showing up and getting the bare minimum done. Last time, I kept adding more habits, more structure, more intensity. But this time, it was just about completing exactly what was required and letting that be enough,” she added.
Alaya F further expressed, “It is truly life-changing to feel proud when nothing looks great. That true discipline is never about intensity. It is always about consistency." In her caption, Alaya F wrote, “It’s day 74 of my 75 Hard and today I have a personal story to tell you. I was hesitant to put this out but I think it’s important to because it taught me a lot. So here it is, from my heart to you."