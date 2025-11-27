What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagnosis

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'

WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date

LPG price to UPS deadline: Key financial changes to take effect from December 1

Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian

MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'

Amid Imran Khan's death rumours, check former Pakistani skipper's stats against India

Dr Sajeesh Kumar Kulappurath: 'Working with color requires being both an engineer and a visual thinker'

How Sree Rajya Lakshmi Popury Solves the Authentication Crisis That Costs Indian Enterprises Millions

Alaya F is battling mystery illness SIBO, admits she was 'hesitant to put this out', but gives out miraculous remedy: 'It is always about...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra Prayer Meet Live: Bobby Deol hides his face from paps, Abhay Deol, Sidharth Malhotra rush to attend gathering

Dharmendra Prayer Meet Live: Bobby Deol hides his face from paps

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS

Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa

Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos

Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat

'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...

'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire

HomeViral

VIRAL

What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagnosis

Bollywood actress Alaya F has opened up about her recent health struggles, revealing she's been diagnosed with Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO).

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagnosis
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Alaya F recently revealed her ordeal with a mystery illness that doctors struggled to diagnose. In her latest video, she shared that she is diagnosed with Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth(SIBO). She said that with this disease, her experience changed her approach to fitness. 

SIBO: Symptoms and diagnosis

SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) is caused when there is an imbalance in the microorganisms in your gut that support healthy digestion. If too many bacteria or the wrong type of microorganism grows in your small intestine, it can cause uncomfortable symptoms like gas and diarrhoea. It can also affect your body's ability to digest and absorb nutrients from food properly, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Common symptoms of SIBO include abdominal pain, abdominal bloating, nausea, indigestion, gas, diarrhoea, constipation, unintentional weight loss and fatigue.

Alaya F makes her diagnosis public

Alaya F made her diagnosis public via a social media post while completing her second "75 Hard" fitness challenge. “For most of this 75 Hard, my stomach has actually looked bloated. Let me tell you why,” she said. “Last time, my workouts were about pushing myself to my limits. This time, it was just about showing up and getting the bare minimum done. Last time, I kept adding more habits, more structure, more intensity. But this time, it was just about completing exactly what was required and letting that be enough,” she added.

Alaya F further expressed, “It is truly life-changing to feel proud when nothing looks great. That true discipline is never about intensity. It is always about consistency." In her caption, Alaya F wrote, “It’s day 74 of my 75 Hard and today I have a personal story to tell you. I was hesitant to put this out but I think it’s important to because it taught me a lot. So here it is, from my heart to you." 


 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply
'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'
'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film
WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date
WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin
Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian
Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3-20 crore as
MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'
MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...
'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire
Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes for quick recap before final season
Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes fo
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other details; See Pics
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement