What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

Shrekking is the new dating trend where people choose to date someone they don’t find physically attractive, hoping that person will treat them better. But experts warn that this approach often backfires and can leave both partners feeling hurt.

What does shrekking mean?

The term 'Shrekking' comes from the popular animated movie Shrek, where love blossoms despite appearances. In the dating world, however, the idea has taken a twist. Shrekking refers to deliberately dating someone you’re not attracted to or who you believe is less conventionally attractive, because you assume they’ll be kinder, more loyal, or more devoted.

On the surface, it may sound like a harmless or even sweet idea. After all, many people say attraction can grow with time, and looks aren’t everything. But the problem lies in the hidden assumption that someone 'less attractive' will automatically be a better partner.

Why experts say it’s risky

Relationship experts caution against this trend. They explain that kindness, respect, and loyalty have nothing to do with looks. Assuming someone will treat you better just because you think they’re not 'as attractive' is unfair and often untrue.

This mindset can also create problems. The person being 'shrekked' may feel they’re not truly valued, while the one doing it might feel disappointed if the relationship doesn’t meet their expectations. In the end, both sides can end up feeling hurt.

Instead, experts suggest focusing on qualities that actually matter in a relationship, like shared values, emotional maturity, good communication, and mutual respect. Looks may fade, but these deeper traits are what build strong, lasting connections.

Shrekking may be the newest dating buzzword, but it’s not a reliable way to find love. Real relationships thrive when both partners value and respect each other beyond appearances.