Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops; rescue operation underway

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

Loved watching Kajol's The Trial? Here are 5 must-watch legal dramas you can't miss

Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion

6 on-screen stars who excelled as villains in Indian serials: Anupam Shyam, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, more

Bank Holiday on August 25: Banks to remain CLOSED in this state on Monday, check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeViral

VIRAL

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

Shrekking is the new dating trend where people choose to date someone they don’t find physically attractive, hoping that person will treat them better. But experts warn that this approach often backfires and can leave both partners feeling hurt.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 11:38 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

What does shrekking mean?

The term 'Shrekking' comes from the popular animated movie Shrek, where love blossoms despite appearances. In the dating world, however, the idea has taken a twist. Shrekking refers to deliberately dating someone you’re not attracted to or who you believe is less conventionally attractive, because you assume they’ll be kinder, more loyal, or more devoted.

On the surface, it may sound like a harmless or even sweet idea. After all, many people say attraction can grow with time, and looks aren’t everything. But the problem lies in the hidden assumption that someone 'less attractive' will automatically be a better partner.

Untitled-design-1

Why experts say it’s risky

Relationship experts caution against this trend. They explain that kindness, respect, and loyalty have nothing to do with looks. Assuming someone will treat you better just because you think they’re not 'as attractive' is unfair and often untrue.

This mindset can also create problems. The person being 'shrekked' may feel they’re not truly valued, while the one doing it might feel disappointed if the relationship doesn’t meet their expectations. In the end, both sides can end up feeling hurt.

Instead, experts suggest focusing on qualities that actually matter in a relationship, like shared values, emotional maturity, good communication, and mutual respect. Looks may fade, but these deeper traits are what build strong, lasting connections.

Shrekking may be the newest dating buzzword, but it’s not a reliable way to find love. Real relationships thrive when both partners value and respect each other beyond appearances.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf to Ananya Panday: 7 Bollywood celebs who nailed denim on denim looks
Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf to Ananya Panday: 7 Bollywood celebs who nailed deni
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
Anurag Kashyap reveals he wrote Nishaanchi in 2016, shares how he got the film's idea: 'I found myself wondering...'
Anurag Kashyap reveals he wrote Nishaanchi in 2016, shares how he got its idea
Meet actor, who turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore, became one of Bollywood's richest men, has now staggering net worth of...
Meet actor, who turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore, has net worth of...
Alia Bhatt joins sister Shaheen Bhatt and her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra on beach vacay, mom Soni Razdan joins in
Alia Bhatt joins sister Shaheen Bhatt, her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra on beach vacay
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE