What is protein condom? Fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja's Beast Life launches new product, here's all you need to know

Gaurav Taneja’s fitness brand, ‘Beast life’ has launched protein condom, which is touted as ‘world’s first protein condom’. The brand made the product announcement through Instagram with an erotic caption, “We’re coming to upgrade your night performance.”

Whether it is about weight loss or maintaining a complete fitness regime, protein has taken center stage around the subject. Most diet plans include protein rich foods, and gym goers are advised of protein supplements. However, well-known Youtuber and fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja aka ‘Flying Beast’ has now launched a quirky product which is not only being viral online but has broken the internet and has many of his fans wondering about it.

Gaurav Taneja’s fitness brand, ‘Beast life’ has launched protein condom, which is touted as ‘world’s first protein condom’. The brand made the product announcement through Instagram with an erotic caption, “We’re coming to upgrade your night performance.”

What is Protein Condom?

According to the brand’s Instagram post, the protection “boosts blood flow, improves circulation and is powered by L-Arginine”, which is an amino acid, a building block of protein, that a human body uses for various important functions. There is no authenticity of the condom mentioned in the announcement being an actual scientifically established product.

As of now, Beast Life has not yet released an official confirmation whether the “protein condom” is a real product or just a marketing gimmick. But real or not, it has definitely sparked curiosity as the quirky and bizarre nature of the product announcement has everyone offering their own take on it.

Memes, April’s Fool: Speculations surrounding the new announcement

Online users flooded the comments section with sarcasm, jokes, to express surprise and even shock. There were many who showed curiosity about its claimed “protein value” and sarcastically lauded an unexpected innovation. However, many even questioned how the product would provide protein.

And then there were many who even drew conclusions like the announcement could be an April Fools’ marketing strategy. A user wrote, “Protein bhi. Protection bhi. Multitasking ka next level.” Another commented, “Beastlife surpassed Amul in terms of their protein product.” A user, surprised at such an idea, asked, “What next-level thing can a brand do?"