What is Polycystic Kidney Disease that Premanand Ji Maharaj is suffering from? Check symptoms, treatment and more

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Bihar election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav's BIG poll promise to Bihar, says, 'Government job for every home'

Doctors in THIS country conduct breakthrough surgery, after pig level transplantation, patient lives for..., his age is...

Rajat Bedi reveals Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours on Jodi No 1 set: 'Sanju started abusing...'

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre

R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

From Downtime to Uptime: How Jeevan Bandharapu is Redefining Reliability in Healthcare Technology

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahi

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeViral

VIRAL

What is Polycystic Kidney Disease that Premanand Ji Maharaj is suffering from? Check symptoms, treatment and more

Premanand Govind Sharan, aka Premanand Ji Maharaj, is a prominent spiritual figure. A recent video clip of the spiritual leader made his followers concerned about his well-being. Let's discuss details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

What is Polycystic Kidney Disease that Premanand Ji Maharaj is suffering from? Check symptoms, treatment and more
Premanandji Maharaj (Image credit: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Premanand Govind Sharan, aka Premanand Ji Maharaj, is a prominent spiritual figure. Popular celebrities like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, actor Ashutosh Rana, Lok Sabha MPs Hema Malini and Ravi Kishan, among others, have visited his Ashram in Vrindavan to seek his blessings. However, a recent video clip of the spiritual leader made his followers concerned about his well-being. 

    Premanand Ji Maharaj has been battling Polycystic Kidney Disease since 2006. In the video that made the rounds online, Premanand Ji Maharaj's face was swollen, with his eyes appearing red during his sermon. This became a major concern among his followers, as he was not able to open his eyes properly. Moreover, there was no 'chandan tilak' on his forehead, a significant departure from his typical appearance. 

     

    What is Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD)?

    Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), which Premanand Ji Maharaj has been suffering from, is a genetic disorder that causes fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys. It leads to enlarged kidneys and progressive loss of function, potentially causing kidney failure.

    Symptoms 

    Symptoms of the Polycystic Kidney Disease include abdominal pain, high blood pressure, and blood in the urine. Moreover, it may also affect other organs like the liver. The treatment includes managing complications, including high blood pressure, pain, and infections. It also requires long-term management, including dialysis or a kidney transplant, in case kidney failure occurs. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature, over a century after Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include...
    Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature
    Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide? Everything to know about her
    Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide?
    Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor: 'History shows India was never united...'
    Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor
    Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
    Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
    Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s key diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pakistan
    Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pak
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE