What is Polycystic Kidney Disease that Premanand Ji Maharaj is suffering from? Check symptoms, treatment and more

Premanand Govind Sharan, aka Premanand Ji Maharaj, is a prominent spiritual figure. A recent video clip of the spiritual leader made his followers concerned about his well-being. Let's discuss details.

Premanand Govind Sharan, aka Premanand Ji Maharaj, is a prominent spiritual figure. Popular celebrities like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, actor Ashutosh Rana, Lok Sabha MPs Hema Malini and Ravi Kishan, among others, have visited his Ashram in Vrindavan to seek his blessings. However, a recent video clip of the spiritual leader made his followers concerned about his well-being.

Premanand Ji Maharaj has been battling Polycystic Kidney Disease since 2006. In the video that made the rounds online, Premanand Ji Maharaj's face was swollen, with his eyes appearing red during his sermon. This became a major concern among his followers, as he was not able to open his eyes properly. Moreover, there was no 'chandan tilak' on his forehead, a significant departure from his typical appearance.

What is Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD)?

Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), which Premanand Ji Maharaj has been suffering from, is a genetic disorder that causes fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys. It leads to enlarged kidneys and progressive loss of function, potentially causing kidney failure.

Symptoms

Symptoms of the Polycystic Kidney Disease include abdominal pain, high blood pressure, and blood in the urine. Moreover, it may also affect other organs like the liver. The treatment includes managing complications, including high blood pressure, pain, and infections. It also requires long-term management, including dialysis or a kidney transplant, in case kidney failure occurs.