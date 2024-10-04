What is pleasure marriage? Why Indonesian women are getting married to tourists?

Pleasure marriage, or nikah mut’ah, is a temporary marriage arrangement where individuals enter into a contract for a specified period, often involving a predetermined dowry. While it has historical roots in Islamic tradition, its contemporary manifestation in Indonesia has drawn significant criticism due to its exploitative nature.

In the village of Puncak, a popular destination for Arab tourists, an unsettling trend has emerged: young women from low-income families are engaging in pleasure marriages with male tourists, primarily from the Middle East, in exchange for money. This practice, though illegal, has turned into a lucrative industry that contributes to the local economy and tourism sector.

Initially, these marriages were facilitated through family connections or mutual acquaintances, but the rise of agencies specializing in such arrangements has institutionalized the practice. These agencies connect local women with tourists, often conducting brief, informal wedding ceremonies. The man pays a bride price, and in return, the woman provides domestic and sexual services during his stay. Once the tourist departs, the marriage is automatically dissolved.

Cahaya, a 28-year-old woman, has married over fifteen times, starting at the age of 13. Her first marriage to a 50-year-old Saudi man yielded a bride price of $850, but after deductions, she received only half. Struggling to support herself and her family, she felt compelled to enter this cycle of temporary marriages. “I wanted so badly to help my mother and my family financially. They have no idea about this. I would die if they knew,” she revealed.

The rise of pleasure marriages has also led to the emergence of brokers like Budi Priana, who facilitate these connections. While he claims to protect women and help them find legitimate work, the reality remains that many are driven by desperation into these temporary unions.