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What is Pink Moon? Rare full moon associated with spiritual growth; check date and time

April’s full moon is often called the Pink Moon and is believed to hold spiritual and cultural significance. Its unique name and significance make it a rare full moon sighting.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 07:39 PM IST

What is Pink Moon? Rare full moon associated with spiritual growth; check date and time
This year the Pink Moon will fall on April 1
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April’s full moon is often called the Pink Moon and is believed to hold spiritual and cultural significance. Regarding its colour, the moon does not have a pink shade contrary to its name, which refers to the blooming of pink wildflowers, Phlox.  

Pink Moon 2026: Significance 

The day marks the arrival of spring season and this year it will take place on April 1, 2026, that is, the month will start with this beautiful night. On this day, the Moon will be changing in the Virgo zodiac sign, the sign of Mercury. 

The Pink Moon often falls in the month of April and holds great spiritual and cultural significance. The day not only marks the onset of spring but also of new beginning, growth, renewal and new starts. This Pink Moon is believed to do emotional healing and transformation. One feels many changes in their routine, daily life, and in the way they lead life. 

Full Moon 2026: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi, Time: April 1, 2026, 07:06 am  

Purnima Tithi Ends Time: April 2, 2026, 07:41 am 

Spiritual beliefs: This Full Moon or Pink Moon is believed to bring new beginnings in life. According to the belief, people welcome whatever fresh opportunities that come in their way and thereby try to remove all old habits which are redundant. The time is believed to be auspicious for new goals and plans and starting something new.  

Emotional Healing: The Pink Moon is associated with emotions and is believed to have the power to remove all negative emotions.  

Spiritual Growth: This is also the perfect time to get involved in spiritual activities and enhance one's spiritual growth by engaging in meditation and deep breathing. Full Moon is the powerful time to manifest one's desires. People can attract good fortune, love, abundance, growth and success in life if they manifest during this time period sitting under the moon light.  

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