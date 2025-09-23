What is O-1 visa? Indian techie rejected thrice for H1-B visa, now works in US due to...

A young Bengaluru techie shared how he secured the O-1 US visa after being rejected thrice for an H1-B visa. Like the H1-B visa in the US, the O-1 visa is the country's non-immigrant visa meant only for temporary workers.

What is an O-1 visa?

Like the H1-B visa in the US, the O-1 visa is the country's non-immigrant visa meant only for temporary workers who are equipped with excellent capabilities or achievement in the fields of sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, or even show extraordinary talent or work in the motion picture or television industry.

How to apply for an O-1 visa?

For qualification, applicants must show that they are nationally or internationally recognized as being the top in their profession and as proof, submit adequate evidence of their consistent career accomplishment, like national awards or being a jury member on a panel judging others' work.

-A petition is also required, which must be filed by a US employer, allowing for visa extension in one-year increments. Other eligibility requirements are:

-Must have earned a prestigious, internationally recognised award like the Nobel Prize

-Holder of national/international prizes/awards for excellence

-The individual is a part of an expert membership for which the member must have outstanding achievements

-A published material or information

-Other significant contributions

What is the Application process for securing an O-1 visa?

The candidate's employer must file a petition with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on their behalf with evidence of achievements

All the documents showing exceptional capabilities and talents, proof must be submitted

A visa interview with the State Department is also a requirement

Sharing his story, Sharnarthi wrote, "But instead of waiting on luck, I went all in on what I could control: late nights, building products, publishing research, and contributing to the field I love. Turns out, consistency pays better than the lottery. This week, I was approved for the O-1 visa, a special category reserved for individuals at the top of their field. An alien of extraordinary ability. (So no pressure, right?)."