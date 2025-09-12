Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

What is Nano Banana trend? Turning ordinary photos into 3D figurines, here’s step-by-step guide

Google’s Gemini-powered Nano Banana trend is the latest social media craze, letting users transform simple photos into miniature 3D figurines in a few clicks; completely free and highly shareable.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 02:56 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

What is Nano Banana trend? Turning ordinary photos into 3D figurines, here’s step-by-step guide
What is the Nano Banana trend?

The 'Nano Banana' trend is a viral sensation on social media that lets anyone create realistic 3D miniatures of themselves, celebrities, or even pets using AI. Powered by Google’s Gemini platform, the trend has captured attention worldwide thanks to its simple interface, impressive visuals, and free access.

Users don’t need any technical knowledge or payment to try it. The AI produces detailed figurines set in lifelike environments, often displayed on miniature acrylic bases and accompanied by packaging mockups, similar to collectible toys. This combination of realism and playfulness has made the trend instantly shareable across Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

Indian users have embraced the craze enthusiastically. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even shared his own Nano Banana figurine, noting that his younger followers encouraged him to try the AI experiment.

How to create your own 3D figurine

Here’s how anyone can make their own Nano Banana figure in a few easy steps:

 

  • Open Google Gemini or Google AI Studio.

 

  • Upload a clear photo of the subject you want to transform.

 

  • Use the following AI prompt (copy exactly):

 

'Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.'

 

  • Click generate and wait a few seconds for the AI to create your figurine.

 

  • Review the result. You can adjust the prompt or try a new photo to create a different version.

 

The Nano Banana trend demonstrates how AI can make creativity accessible, fun, and highly shareable. Users worldwide are turning it into avatars, digital keepsakes, or playful content, proving that the line between tech and entertainment is getting ever smaller.

