Long queues, hefty baggage fees, and the perpetual struggle of packing are just a few of the many difficulties that come with flying. But for travellers on a tight budget, a unique travel trend known as Flying Naked is changing the game. Frequent travellers who want to save time and money are adopting this basic approach to plane travel.

According to the Output Traveller report, Flying Naked, despite its quirky moniker, does not include taking off clothing but rather travelling without conventional luggage.

What is flying naked?

The minimalist travel idea of 'flying naked' focuses on bringing as light luggage as possible. To fit everything into a compact carry-on or even just a personal item - a small bag like a laptop bag, backpack, or pocketbook that slips beneath the seat in front of you, the idea is to bring only the essentials for your trip and leave everything else behind. Flying naked eliminates the inconvenience of paying exorbitant fees for additional luggage, waiting at baggage claim, and checking in big bags. In the end, it's a stress-free, quicker, and lighter method of transportation.

Three distinct categories, each serving a certain type of traveler, have emerged from this minimalist travel trend.

The purest kind of flying naked is the 'totally bare' strategy. By using this approach, travellers just bring the bare necessities, such as a phone, wallet, charger, and sometimes a pair of sunglasses. The goal is to minimise your belongings and get rid of anything that isn't absolutely necessary. It is ideal for short excursions or people who don't want to deal with the hassle of carrying more than the necessities because it just contains the clothes and toiletries you need to get through the trip.