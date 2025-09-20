What is 'naked flying'? New travel trend that’s catching everyone’s attention

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan was once not allowed entry into a US club, was thrown away by bouncers; here's how he took his revenge

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on Tv, online?

Nita Ambani wears jaw-dropping necklace borrowed from Isha Ambani at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, it costs Rs...

Pakistan's terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed forced to change name due to...; now will be called as...

Trump's H-1B visa order: Charlie Kirk's comments on Indian immigrants days before being killed go viral

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav tells Team India to 'close your room' before high-stakes Pakistan match

Ex-Indian diplomat calls Trump's H-1B visa order 'two-edged sword'; warns it may...

Salman Khan battled physical injuries, low oxygen levels while shooting Battle of Galwan in Ladakh, Mumbai schedule to begin in...

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan cancel press meet ahead of IND vs PAK match amid handshake controversy

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Will India stick to no-handshake policy vs Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav's cryptic response keeps fans guessing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amitabh Bachchan was once not allowed entry into a US club, was thrown away by bouncers; here's how he took his revenge

Amitabh Bachchan was once not allowed entry into a US club, then...

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on Tv, online?

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indi

Nita Ambani wears jaw-dropping necklace borrowed from Isha Ambani at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, it costs Rs...

Nita Ambani wears jaw-dropping necklace borrowed from Isha Ambani at The Ba***ds

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeViral

VIRAL

What is 'naked flying'? New travel trend that’s catching everyone’s attention

Instead, "naked flight" is a rapidly growing travel trend among Generation Z and Millennial travellers that celebrates travelling with minimal luggage, sometimes none at all.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

What is 'naked flying'? New travel trend that’s catching everyone’s attention
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A term that sounds scandalous is actually the internet's newest minimalist obsession. If you've recently seen the phrase "naked flight" on social media and raised an eyebrow, you're not alone. But despite its suggestive name, it has nothing to do with shedding clothes at the airport.

Instead, "naked flight" is a rapidly growing travel trend among Generation Z and Millennial travellers that celebrates travelling with minimal luggage, sometimes none at all. It's not about nudity; it's about abandoning luggage, both literally and figuratively.

What is "naked flight"?

It's quite simple. Avoid carrying a suitcase. Travel with only what fits under your seat, like a small backpack, laptop bag, or even a pocket. Forget the worry of lugging heavy trolleys through check-in lines, overhead bins, and endless terminals. The goal? Streamline your travel, reduce stress, and move faster.

This trend is categorised into three distinct styles:

1. Totally bare: These are hardcore minimalists. They only carry the essentials, like a phone, charger, wallet, or maybe sunglasses. No extra clothing. No toiletries. Ideal for very short trips and impromptu outings.

2. Pocket People: A more strategic approach. These travellers utilise every inch of space in their jackets or cargo pants, stuffing snacks, toothbrushes, medications, and even travel-appropriate sunscreen into their pockets. This is minimalist travel, but it also has a survival instinct.

3. Delivery Crews: Perhaps the most strategic approach, these travellers send their luggage in advance through courier services. They travel virtually bagless, yet they arrive at their destination with everything they need already prepared. This is expensive and requires planning, but for many, convenience outweighs cost.

According to a 2024 Global Travel Study, 35% of young travellers said they now prefer to travel with only personal or carry-on bags. A significant number cited a reduction in "decision fatigue" as one of the biggest benefits; less luggage means fewer choices and less travel stress.

Even airlines have taken notice. Airlines in the US and parts of Europe have begun offering incentives for those travelling less, such as early boarding, seat upgrades, or faster exit lanes for passengers without luggage.

The New York Post recently reported that "naked flying" is also gaining popularity in Asia, including India, where influential people are embracing the trend as a symbol of both style and self-reliance. But it's not all about smooth sailing.

Many travellers who pack too little luggage end up buying things at their destination, sometimes so much so that they have to buy a new bag to bring back home. What started as a "liberating" experience often ends with a courier receipt or a last-minute suitcase purchase.

While some critics call this impractical or a social media gimmick, others see it as part of a larger shift toward intentional travel—experiences over possessions, freedom over excess.

Also read: Meet priest who helped Mukesh Ambani perform Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha in Gayaji, Anant Ambani was..., his name is...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan's terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed forced to change name due to...; now will be called as...
Pakistan's terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed forced to rebrand itself due to...;
Rahul Gandhi doubles down on 'vote chori' allegations, takes a dig at 'chunaav ka chaukidar' Election Commission
Rahul Gandhi doubles down on 'vote chori' allegations, takes a dig at 'chunaav k
Air India crash pilot's father writes to Centre, seeks probe: 'Left with no option but...'
Air India crash pilot's father writes to Centre: 'Left with no option but...'
Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files
Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026
Meet Sachin Yadav, India’s new javelin sensation who outperformed Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem at World Athletics Championships 2025
Meet Sachin Yadav, India’s new javelin sensation who outperformed Neeraj, Arshad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE